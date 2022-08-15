See All Nurse Midwives in Dayton, OH
Kimberly Breneman, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Kimberly Breneman, CNM

Kimberly Breneman, CNM is a Midwife in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Midwifery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FRONTIER SCHOOL OF MIDWIFERY AND FAMILY NURSING and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.

Kimberly Breneman works at Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Dayton, OH with other offices in Vandalia, OH, Englewood, OH and Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Breneman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton at Miami Valley Hospital
    1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia
    680 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Davue Obgyn Associates Inc
    9000 N Main St Ste 232, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Centerville Office
    6611 Clyo Rd Ste D, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2022
    Wonderful staff! Very respectful and full of life! It's always a great feeling walking into the office and feeling welcome and able to speak about any problems or concerns, knowing you will get the answers or information you need!
    — Aug 15, 2022
    Photo: Kimberly Breneman, CNM
    About Kimberly Breneman, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356346118
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FRONTIER SCHOOL OF MIDWIFERY AND FAMILY NURSING
    Medical Education

