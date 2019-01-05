Kimberly Brunson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Brunson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Brunson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Brunson, APRN
Kimberly Brunson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hodge, LA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Kimberly Brunson's Office Locations
- 1 4633 Quitman Hwy, Hodge, LA 71247 Directions (318) 259-1100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Brunson?
Kim is amazing! She genuinely cares for her patients. Shes very thorough, always making sure your basic test and vaccinations are up to date. She takes her time in your visit to make sure patients understand her recommendations and plans for you. She leaves NO stone unturned! She had a HUGE heart, you can truly tell she loves her job.
About Kimberly Brunson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477785798
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Brunson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Brunson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Brunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Brunson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Brunson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Brunson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Brunson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.