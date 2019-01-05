See All Nurse Practitioners in Hodge, LA
Kimberly Brunson, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Brunson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kimberly Brunson, APRN

Kimberly Brunson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hodge, LA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kimberly Brunson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4633 Quitman Hwy, Hodge, LA 71247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 259-1100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Brunson?

    Jan 05, 2019
    Kim is amazing! She genuinely cares for her patients. Shes very thorough, always making sure your basic test and vaccinations are up to date. She takes her time in your visit to make sure patients understand her recommendations and plans for you. She leaves NO stone unturned! She had a HUGE heart, you can truly tell she loves her job.
    Harlene in Quitman, LA — Jan 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Brunson, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Brunson, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Brunson to family and friends

    Kimberly Brunson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Brunson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Brunson, APRN.

    About Kimberly Brunson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477785798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Brunson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Brunson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Brunson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Brunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Brunson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Brunson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Brunson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Brunson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Brunson, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.