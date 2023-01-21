See All Family Doctors in Poplar Bluff, MO
Kimberly Buxton, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kimberly Buxton, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from 2016 - Walden University, Minneapolis, MN and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Kimberly Buxton works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff
    225 Physicians Park Ste 103, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kimberly Buxton, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790223709
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 2016 - Walden University, Minneapolis, MN
