Dr. Kimberly Byerly, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Byerly, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Individual Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Regent University (Ph.D. Counselor Education and Supervision).
Dr. Byerly works at
Locations
Freedom Counseling5101 Cleveland St Ste 307, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 373-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Byerly has been helping me with my anxiety and ocd for over a year now. She is very kind and patient also pays very close attention. She never once made me feel insecure or like I could not speak to her about something.
About Dr. Kimberly Byerly, PHD
- Individual Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Regent University (Ma Professional Counseling)
- Regent University (Ph.D. Counselor Education and Supervision)
- Old Dominion University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byerly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Byerly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byerly.
Dr. Byerly offers both online and phone scheduling options.