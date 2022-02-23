Kimberly Carlson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Carlson, MA
Overview
Kimberly Carlson, MA is a Counselor in Chehalis, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 34 NE Boistfort St Ste 101, Chehalis, WA 98532 Directions (360) 740-6264
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I loved it! She's extremely kind and understanding. She knows what she's doing. :)))
About Kimberly Carlson, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1467586461
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kimberly Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.