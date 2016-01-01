See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Kimberly Cashion, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kimberly Cashion, APRN

Kimberly Cashion, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Cashion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3903 Vantage Pl, Louisville, KY 40299 (502) 394-9459
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kimberly Cashion, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1396749156
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Cashion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Cashion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Cashion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Cashion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Cashion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

