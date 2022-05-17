Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Castillo, OD
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Castillo, OD
Dr. Kimberly Castillo, OD is an Optometrist in Port Hueneme, CA.

Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Silver Strand Optometry Corp.465 W Channel Islands Blvd, Port Hueneme, CA 93041 Directions (805) 486-3585
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came in to get my wife's glasses repaired. Silver Strand Optometry personnel replaced a missing screw for one of the hinges. When I asked how much the repair would cost, she replied it would be free. I was delighted and surprised to see that it was free. The staff has been quite helpful. They were quite pleasant and accommodating. I would highly recommend them to others.
About Dr. Kimberly Castillo, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063911576
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.