Kimberly Childers, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kimberly Childers, FNP

Kimberly Childers, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Kimberly Childers works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Cardiology in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Kimberly Childers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology
    3800 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-2633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2017
    She is very caring and compassionate. She listens to you and answers all your questions.
    About Kimberly Childers, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265670335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Childers, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Childers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Childers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Childers works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Cardiology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Kimberly Childers’s profile.

    Kimberly Childers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Childers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

