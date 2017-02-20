Kimberly Childers, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Childers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Childers, FNP
Overview of Kimberly Childers, FNP
Kimberly Childers, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Kimberly Childers works at
Kimberly Childers' Office Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology3800 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Childers?
She is very caring and compassionate. She listens to you and answers all your questions.
About Kimberly Childers, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265670335
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Childers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Childers accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Childers works at
Kimberly Childers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Childers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.