Kimberly Cimino accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Cimino, LMFT
Overview
Kimberly Cimino, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Oak Park, IL.
Kimberly Cimino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Centrum Counseling & Phobia Clinic1101 Lake St Ste 201, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (708) 870-6064
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Cimino?
About Kimberly Cimino, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1427479583
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Cimino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Cimino works at
Kimberly Cimino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Cimino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Cimino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Cimino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.