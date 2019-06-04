See All Nurse Practitioners in Anderson, SC
Kimberly Cox, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kimberly Cox, APRN

Kimberly Cox, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Anderson, SC. 

Kimberly Cox works at AnMed Primary Care - Cornerstone in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Cox's Office Locations

    AnMed Primary Care - Cornerstone
    801 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 (864) 261-8000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 04, 2019
    I accompanied my elderly mother to her visit with Dr. Cox today and was extremely pleased with all aspects of the visit. Great attention to all matters of concern that I had and was very thorough.
    About Kimberly Cox, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1205805074
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Cox, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Cox works at AnMed Primary Care - Cornerstone in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Kimberly Cox’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kimberly Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

