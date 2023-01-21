Kimberly Daffron-Baker, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Daffron-Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Daffron-Baker, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Daffron-Baker, LPC
Kimberly Daffron-Baker, LPC is a Social Worker in Bulverde, TX.
Kimberly Daffron-Baker works at
Kimberly Daffron-Baker's Office Locations
-
1
Kimberly Jaye Daffron-Baker, LPC29710 Us Highway 281 N, Bulverde, TX 78163 Directions (830) 283-0069
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Daffron-Baker?
After moving to Texas my first task was to find a therapist to replace the outstanding one I had benefited from. Failing to find the quality of therapist I was looking for, I contacted my previous therapist to help me. A week time later I received a short list of approved therapists, of which Kimberly Daffron-Baker topped this list. Within minutes of interviewing her, I knew Kimberly Daffron-Baker was the therapist I had been looking for. Words fail to express how much I appreciate her and the genuine care she has extended to me. The transformation she has so skillfully navigated has been nothing short of miraculous. I am confident in stating you can do no better and recommend her most enthusiastically.
About Kimberly Daffron-Baker, LPC
- Social Work
- English
- 1962592402
Kimberly Daffron-Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Kimberly Daffron-Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Kimberly Daffron-Baker works at
