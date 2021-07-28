See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Kimberly Dale, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kimberly Dale, APRN

Kimberly Dale, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Kimberly Dale works at Primary Care Specialists LLC in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Dale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Specialists LLC
    5540 E Grant St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 367-4706
    Jul 28, 2021
    I felt like she truly listened, asked clear clarifying questions, and shared information with me in an articulate and understandable manner.
    About Kimberly Dale, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427583046
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Dale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Dale works at Primary Care Specialists LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Kimberly Dale’s profile.

    Kimberly Dale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Dale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

