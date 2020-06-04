Kimberly Deboer accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Deboer, PSY
Overview
Kimberly Deboer, PSY is a Psychologist in Stroudsburg, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 134 Broad St Ste 5, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (570) 972-0756
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Deboer's for over 2 years. She is very trustworthy, empathetic, attentive, and a great listener. I have had multiple breakthroughs working with her, and now see therapy less as a intimidatingly daunting task and more as something I look forward to with more of a growth mindset. I feel challenged on a weekly basis and have been able to find coping skills to manage anxiety and stress.
About Kimberly Deboer, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1841470465
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Deboer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Deboer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Deboer.
