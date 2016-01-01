Kimberly Dejohn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Dejohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Dejohn, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Dejohn, NP
Kimberly Dejohn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nicholasville, KY.
Kimberly Dejohn works at
Kimberly Dejohn's Office Locations
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Brannon Crossing610 E Brannon Rd Ste 100, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine2350 Grey Lag Way, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine3101 Wall St, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine60 S Stewart Rd, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine1024 N Main St, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine589 W Highway 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine305 Letton Dr, Paris, KY 40361 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine646 University Shopping Ctr, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine120 Jill Dr, Berea, KY 40403 Directions
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Harrodsburg Road2040 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Richmond
About Kimberly Dejohn, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891286225
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kimberly Dejohn using Healthline FindCare.
Kimberly Dejohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
