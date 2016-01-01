See All Nurse Practitioners in Nicholasville, KY
Kimberly Dejohn, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kimberly Dejohn, NP

Kimberly Dejohn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nicholasville, KY. 

Kimberly Dejohn works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY, Corbin, KY, Williamsburg, KY, Paris, KY, Richmond, KY and Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Dejohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Brannon Crossing
    610 E Brannon Rd Ste 100, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    2350 Grey Lag Way, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    3101 Wall St, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    60 S Stewart Rd, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    1024 N Main St, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    589 W Highway 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  7. 7
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    305 Letton Dr, Paris, KY 40361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  8. 8
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    646 University Shopping Ctr, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  9. 9
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    120 Jill Dr, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  10. 10
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Harrodsburg Road
    2040 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Baptist Health Richmond

About Kimberly Dejohn, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891286225
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Dejohn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Dejohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Dejohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Dejohn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Dejohn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Dejohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Dejohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

