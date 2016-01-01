Dr. Duffey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly Duffey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Duffey, PHD is a Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Duffey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iu Health Care9002 N Meridian St Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-9440
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duffey?
About Dr. Kimberly Duffey, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1609858901
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffey works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.