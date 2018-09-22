Kimberly Dyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Dyer, FNP
Overview of Kimberly Dyer, FNP
Kimberly Dyer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Dyer's Office Locations
- 1 2001 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 416, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 888-3032
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been with Kimberly's practice since she opened approx. 2 years ago. Her clinical knowledge, thoroughness, bedside manner, and office staff are the best I have ever encountered here in Tucson. I have lived her for 40 yrs, practiced as an RN 30 of those years and feel qualified to say this. She is an excellent clinician and will advocate (fight) for care she feels her patients are in need of. The referrals have been all excellent.
About Kimberly Dyer, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255690483
