See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Kimberly East Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly East

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kimberly East

Kimberly East is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Kimberly East works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Brandi Botkin, APRN
Brandi Botkin, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
4.7 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Kimberly East's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    1718 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-0363
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly East?

    Jan 25, 2017
    I love Kim and would recommend her to anyone! She was my NP when I was pregnant with my second child and she was amazing! She goes above and beyond for her patients.
    MM in Lexington, KY — Jan 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly East
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly East?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly East to family and friends

    Kimberly East's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly East

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly East.

    About Kimberly East

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568538981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly East is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly East is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly East has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly East has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly East works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Kimberly East’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kimberly East. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly East.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly East, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly East appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly East?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.