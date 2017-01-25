Kimberly East is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly East is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly East
Overview of Kimberly East
Kimberly East is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Kimberly East's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group1718 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0363
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Kim and would recommend her to anyone! She was my NP when I was pregnant with my second child and she was amazing! She goes above and beyond for her patients.
About Kimberly East
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568538981
Kimberly East has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly East accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly East has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kimberly East. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly East.
