Kimberly Fisher, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Fisher, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Fisher, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY.
Kimberly Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Irvington102 W Pierson Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 972-9744
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Fisher?
About Kimberly Fisher, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1649522269
Education & Certifications
- BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kimberly Fisher using Healthline FindCare.
Kimberly Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Fisher works at
Kimberly Fisher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.