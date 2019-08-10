See All Nurse Practitioners in Kingsport, TN
Kimberly Gibson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kimberly Gibson, FNP

Kimberly Gibson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN. 

Kimberly Gibson works at Wellmont Medical Associates Kingsport at Stone in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WMA Kingsport at Stone
    111 W Stone Dr Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 723-2030
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2019
    She has always listened to me intently and has worked very hard to treat my multiple conditions. She has gone above and beyond to find ways to diagnose and treat me. In fact, many of my family members receive care from her.
    Lisa — Aug 10, 2019
    About Kimberly Gibson, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1588969463
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Gibson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Gibson works at Wellmont Medical Associates Kingsport at Stone in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Kimberly Gibson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kimberly Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

