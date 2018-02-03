Kimberly Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Gordon, PA-C
Overview of Kimberly Gordon, PA-C
Kimberly Gordon, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Kimberly Gordon works at
Kimberly Gordon's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2768
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Gordon?
Great Dr. It is by far the best in the area. She takes time with the patient, and explain in details everythng
About Kimberly Gordon, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1346562147
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Gordon accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kimberly Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Gordon.
