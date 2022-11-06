Kimberly Gore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Gore, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Kimberly Gore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL.
John Delgado M.D.2919 W Swann Ave Ste 106, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 930-2829
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She researched my case and suggested many areas that needed attention. I admire her knowledge She was warm, had wonderful bed side matters and was very professional. I felt I could trust her diagnosis and wish she was my doc. Her extensive research about my case was not too much for her, she handled it one problem at a time. I respect that she stayed focus and when she didn't know something she as her boss. I looked forward to seeing her every visit and whatever she told me to do, I did it. My case has become complicated but I am sure she would (if I could find her) handle it like a pro. It was rewarding having a female doc taking good care of me, she was wonderful. She didn't look down or have pity on me for having liver, GI, Bladder, Blood pressure problem, she was more concern that my meds was helping and if I was OK with the way the meds made me feel. I give her a 10, all docs should care like her to " to do no harm".
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Kimberly Gore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Gore accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Kimberly Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Gore.
