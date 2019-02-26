See All Nurse Practitioners in Tallahassee, FL
Kimberly Gray, ARNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kimberly Gray, ARNP-C

Kimberly Gray, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Kimberly Gray works at MACKAY JOHN T MD in Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Gray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Taylor Mackay M.d. PA Inc.
    2412 W Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-8171

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 26, 2019
Best Doctor's assistant, nurse, nurse practitioner, or PA, I have encountered. Preferred her to the doctor.
Anne Wilder in Tallahassee, FL — Feb 26, 2019
About Kimberly Gray, ARNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780186213
Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Gray works at MACKAY JOHN T MD in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Kimberly Gray’s profile.

Kimberly Gray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Gray.

