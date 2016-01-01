Kimberly Hand, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Hand, APRN
Offers telehealth
Kimberly Hand, APRN is a Midwife in Spooner, WI.
Kimberly Hand works at
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Midwifery
- English
- 1033532510
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Kimberly Hand accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Hand works at
