Kimberly Hawkins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Hawkins, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Hawkins, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA.
Kimberly Hawkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Convenience Clinic920 Oliver Rd, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 807-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Hawkins?
She is very thorough and caring ! I am always comfortable and happy with her medical care
About Kimberly Hawkins, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1639179872
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Hawkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Hawkins works at
2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.