Kimberly Hoppes, PSY
Overview
Kimberly Hoppes, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 25 Central Park W Apt 1E, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 721-6366
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started working with Kim Hoppes a few months ago for DBT therapy. Kim is a very skilled and compassionate therapist. She has extensive knowledge around working with patients suffering from addiction and depression. I've worked with several therapists in the past and prefer Kim's approach which is very skill-based and action-oriented. Kim asks great questions which foster both reflection and problem solving. Highly recommend!
About Kimberly Hoppes, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962604751
