Kimberly Horvath, PA-C
Overview of Kimberly Horvath, PA-C
Kimberly Horvath, PA-C is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Kimberly Horvath's Office Locations
Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 145, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my GYN for about six years now and has been so instructive and helpful with my care! I really feel heard as a patient and feel that the medical advice and care she has provided has proven to be sound and effective.
About Kimberly Horvath, PA-C
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1821075433
Education & Certifications
- Yale School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Horvath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Horvath accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kimberly Horvath using Healthline FindCare.
Kimberly Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Horvath.
