Overview of Kimberly Horvath, PA-C

Kimberly Horvath, PA-C is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Kimberly Horvath works at Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.