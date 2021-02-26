See All Physicians Assistants in East Lansing, MI
Kimberly Huhn, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Huhn, PA is a Physician Assistant in East Lansing, MI. 

Kimberly Huhn works at Cornerstone Family Practice, East Lansing, MI in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Family Practice
    2852 Eyde Pkwy Ste 175, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 333-4600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kimberly Huhn, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649472523
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Huhn, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Huhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Huhn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Huhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Huhn works at Cornerstone Family Practice, East Lansing, MI in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Kimberly Huhn’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kimberly Huhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Huhn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Huhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Huhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

