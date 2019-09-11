Kimberly Hunt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Hunt, MC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Hunt, MC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Kimberly Hunt works at
Locations
Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 941-7552
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kim is a kind, calming presence as we deal with issues of deep concern. She listens, she guides, and she helps one discover what is needed to heal. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Kimberly Hunt, MC
- Counseling
- English
- 1790936011
