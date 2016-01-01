See All Neuropsychologists in Sulphur, LA
Dr. Kimberly Hutchinson, PHD

Neuropsychology
1.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Hutchinson, PHD

Dr. Kimberly Hutchinson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sulphur, LA. 

Dr. Hutchinson works at Psychotherapy Clinic LLC in Sulphur, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hutchinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Clinic LLC
    2500 Maplewood Dr Ste 1, Sulphur, LA 70663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 564-6240

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Kimberly Hutchinson, PHD

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013392869
