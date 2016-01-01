Kimberly James accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly James
Overview
Kimberly James is a Clinical Psychologist in Vero Beach, FL.
Kimberly James works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Florida Center for Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine840 37th Pl Ste 2, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-0179Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly James?
About Kimberly James
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972853521
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly James works at
Kimberly James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.