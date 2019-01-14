Kimberly Kendall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Kendall, PA
Overview
Kimberly Kendall, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Kimberly Kendall works at
Locations
Ascension Via Christi Pharmacy3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 689-9335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, She is thorough, empathetic, and ask questions to ge to the source of the problem. PA Kendall has referred me to several “specialists” who have been excellent. I love the ease of scheduling with a good PA vs a Dr. especially if the PA is as good as this one.
About Kimberly Kendall, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417107657
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Kendall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Kendall.
