Kimberly Knitter, LPC

Counseling
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Knitter, LPC is a Counselor in Green Bay, WI. 

Kimberly Knitter works at New Tomorrow Counseling, LLC in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Tomorrow Counseling, LLC
    3021 Holmgren Way Ste 200, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 351-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Marie in Two Rivers, WI — Sep 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kimberly Knitter, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346575958
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Knitter, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Knitter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Knitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Knitter works at New Tomorrow Counseling, LLC in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Kimberly Knitter’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kimberly Knitter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Knitter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Knitter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Knitter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

