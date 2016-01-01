See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Huntersville, NC
Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD

Dietary Management
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD is a Dietary Management Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Kimberly Kyle-Trejos works at Novant Health Endocrinology & Thyroid in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Endocrinology & Thyroid
    16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 230, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1232
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Kyle-Trejos?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Kyle-Trejos to family and friends

    Kimberly Kyle-Trejos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Kyle-Trejos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD.

    About Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD

    Specialties
    • Dietary Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992723811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, RD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Kyle-Trejos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Kyle-Trejos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Kyle-Trejos works at Novant Health Endocrinology & Thyroid in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Kimberly Kyle-Trejos’s profile.

    Kimberly Kyle-Trejos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Kyle-Trejos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Kyle-Trejos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Kyle-Trejos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.