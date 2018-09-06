See All Nurse Practitioners in Alexandria, LA
Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C

Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Alexandria, LA. 

Kimberly Laborde works at Dermatology And Skin Surgery Clinic in Alexandria, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Laborde's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Skin Surgery Clinic
    201 4th St Ste 4B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 449-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kimberly Laborde, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902117781
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Laborde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Laborde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Laborde works at Dermatology And Skin Surgery Clinic in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Kimberly Laborde’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Laborde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Laborde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Laborde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Laborde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

