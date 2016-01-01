Kimberly Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Larson, WHCNP
Overview of Kimberly Larson, WHCNP
Kimberly Larson, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Kimberly Larson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kimberly Larson's Office Locations
-
1
Medford Womens Clinic Llp3170 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 864-8900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Larson?
About Kimberly Larson, WHCNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972545978
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Larson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Larson works at
2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.