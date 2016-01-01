See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lodi, CA
Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lodi, CA. 

Kimberly Laskowski works at Kimberly Laskowski LMFT in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Su Maung, MFTI
Su Maung, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kimberly Laskowski LMFT
    1920 Tienda Dr Ste 101, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 400-2987
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Laskowski?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Laskowski to family and friends

    Kimberly Laskowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Laskowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT.

    About Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063594562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Laskowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Laskowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Laskowski works at Kimberly Laskowski LMFT in Lodi, CA. View the full address on Kimberly Laskowski’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Laskowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Laskowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Laskowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Laskowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Laskowski, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.