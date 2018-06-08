Kimberly Lowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Lowe, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Lowe, FNP
Kimberly Lowe, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Kimberly Lowe's Office Locations
- 1 10904 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 288-3754
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Kim is a wonderful doc. I have been going to see her at bearden healthcare for 3.5 years now and I feel so comfortable there. She always listens and is constantly looking for new and better treatments for me to try for my beaches.
About Kimberly Lowe, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093006751
