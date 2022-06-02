See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Kimberly Maris, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.6 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Maris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Kimberly Maris works at The Polyclinic OB/GYN in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blink Optical LLC
    904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 329-1760
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Kimberly Maris, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750475570
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Maris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Maris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Maris works at The Polyclinic OB/GYN in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Kimberly Maris’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Kimberly Maris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Maris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Maris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Maris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

