Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberly McGuire, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly McGuire, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Orange, NJ.
Dr. McGuire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation1199 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-3600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?
About Dr. Kimberly McGuire, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518926682
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.