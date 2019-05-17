See All Clinical Psychologists in Brandon, FL
Kimberly Miller

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Miller is a Clinical Psychologist in Brandon, FL. 

Kimberly Miller works at Valarie A. Kager Ph.d. P.A. in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valarie A. Kager Ph.d. P.A.
    3457 Brook Crossing Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 708-9157
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2019
    Excellent doctor who is helping me deal with past trauma as well as ongoing issues. She is very compassionate.
    — May 17, 2019
    Photo: Kimberly Miller
    About Kimberly Miller

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851725584
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Miller works at Valarie A. Kager Ph.d. P.A. in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Kimberly Miller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

