Kimberly Mosley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Mosley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Mosley, APRN
Kimberly Mosley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Kimberly Mosley's Office Locations
- 1 322 E Broadway # 216, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 963-5959
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is the NP I send all my patients to because she is great to work with, she has been honest, helpful, and accurate in her work.
About Kimberly Mosley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083649495
7 patients have reviewed Kimberly Mosley. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Mosley.
