Kimberly Myers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Myers, FNP-C
Kimberly Myers, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kalamazoo, MI.
Kimberly Myers works at
Kimberly Myers' Office Locations
Family Health Center Alcott505 E ALCOTT ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 349-2641Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very knowledgeable. She Iistened and found the answers to my problems quickly.
About Kimberly Myers, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497273577
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Myers accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Myers.
