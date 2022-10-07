See All Nurse Practitioners in Overland Park, KS
Kimberly Nagel, NP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (62)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kimberly Nagel, NP

Kimberly Nagel, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Kimberly Nagel works at Encompass Medical Group in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Nagel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encompass Medical Group
    5701 W 119th St Ste 345, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 339-9046
  2. 2
    Midwest Endocrine Associates
    6675 Holmes Rd Ste 550, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 363-7710
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Everyone in the office is very friendly and helpful. Ms. Nagel always listens, ask questions, answer any questions I might have. She always takes time, never in a rush.
    — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Nagel, NP
    About Kimberly Nagel, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003852187
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Nagel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Nagel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Kimberly Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Nagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

