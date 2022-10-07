Kimberly Nagel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Nagel, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Nagel, NP
Kimberly Nagel, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Kimberly Nagel works at
Kimberly Nagel's Office Locations
Encompass Medical Group5701 W 119th St Ste 345, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 339-9046
Midwest Endocrine Associates6675 Holmes Rd Ste 550, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 363-7710Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office is very friendly and helpful. Ms. Nagel always listens, ask questions, answer any questions I might have. She always takes time, never in a rush.
About Kimberly Nagel, NP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003852187
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Nagel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Nagel accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Nagel works at
62 patients have reviewed Kimberly Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Nagel.
