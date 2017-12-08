Kimberly Pham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Pham, PA-C
Overview
Kimberly Pham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Kimberly Pham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Houston Orthopedics Sports Medicine P.A.12930 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-6909Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 14011 Park Dr Ste 115, Tomball, TX 77377 Directions (832) 451-9676
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Pham?
kimberly has been awsome very helpful and explains everything in detail and in a personal manner to which you can understand. i would have her for my doctor in a heartbeat.
About Kimberly Pham, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720326739
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Pham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Pham works at
15 patients have reviewed Kimberly Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.