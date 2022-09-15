Kimberly Orleck, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Orleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Orleck, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Orleck, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA.
Kimberly Orleck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 840, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 888-7601
-
2
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Orleck?
I've seen Kimberly for more than 6 years and she is wonderful at helping manage chronic disease. She listens to how the digestive issues are impacting life and asks the right questions to get to a solution. It is so important to have a provider that treats you as a whole person and not just your condition. Kimberly is THAT provider, the one that knows that I have a life outside of Crohn's disease and gets me back to it.
About Kimberly Orleck, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952632580
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Orleck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Orleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Orleck works at
53 patients have reviewed Kimberly Orleck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Orleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Orleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Orleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.