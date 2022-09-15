See All Physicians Assistants in Atlanta, GA
Kimberly Orleck, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Orleck, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. 

Kimberly Orleck works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
    1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 840, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 888-7601
  2. 2
    Midtown Management Services LLC
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 881-1094

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(52)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 15, 2022
I've seen Kimberly for more than 6 years and she is wonderful at helping manage chronic disease. She listens to how the digestive issues are impacting life and asks the right questions to get to a solution. It is so important to have a provider that treats you as a whole person and not just your condition. Kimberly is THAT provider, the one that knows that I have a life outside of Crohn's disease and gets me back to it.
Rebecca B — Sep 15, 2022
Photo: Kimberly Orleck, PA-C
About Kimberly Orleck, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952632580
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Emory University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Orleck, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Orleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Orleck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Orleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Orleck works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Kimberly Orleck’s profile.

53 patients have reviewed Kimberly Orleck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Orleck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Orleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Orleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

