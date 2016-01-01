See All Family Doctors in Florence, SC
Kimberly Owens

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Owens is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. 

Kimberly Owens works at MUSC Health - Pee Dee Primary Care in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health - Pee Dee Primary Care
    1594 Freedom Boulevard Florence Medical Pavilion C, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kimberly Owens

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1679926935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

