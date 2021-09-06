Kim Phillips, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kim Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kim Phillips, NP
Overview of Kim Phillips, NP
Kim Phillips, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Kim Phillips' Office Locations
Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center1941 Johnson Ave Ste 301, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 786-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 474-5282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center35 Casa St Ste 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 786-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Kim for over a decade at least. She's knowledgeable, kind, considerate and has a great bedside manner.
About Kim Phillips, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1790705937
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Phillips accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kim Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Phillips.
