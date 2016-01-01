See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Kimberly Proos, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Proos, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kimberly Proos, NP

Kimberly Proos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Kimberly Proos works at GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LOMBARDI CANCER CENTER in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
3.0 (4)
View Profile
Isoke Baptiste, NP
Isoke Baptiste, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Claude Spears
Claude Spears
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Kimberly Proos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-8168
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Proos?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Proos, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Proos, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Proos to family and friends

    Kimberly Proos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Proos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Proos, NP.

    About Kimberly Proos, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073067146
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Proos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Proos works at GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LOMBARDI CANCER CENTER in Washington, DC. View the full address on Kimberly Proos’s profile.

    Kimberly Proos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Proos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Proos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Proos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Proos, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.