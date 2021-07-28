See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Laguna Niguel, CA
Kimberly Quickel, MFCC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kimberly Quickel, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Niguel, CA. 

Kimberly Quickel works at Ivy Glenn Wellness in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ivy Glenn Wellness
    30011 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 216, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 249-9001
    About Kimberly Quickel, MFCC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841367133
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Quickel, MFCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Quickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Quickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Quickel works at Ivy Glenn Wellness in Laguna Niguel, CA. View the full address on Kimberly Quickel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kimberly Quickel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Quickel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Quickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Quickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

