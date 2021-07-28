Kimberly Quickel, MFCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Quickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Quickel, MFCC
Overview
Kimberly Quickel, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Niguel, CA.
Kimberly Quickel works at
Locations
-
1
Ivy Glenn Wellness30011 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 216, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 249-9001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Kimberly is a wealth of knowledge who has helped me immensely!
About Kimberly Quickel, MFCC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841367133
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Quickel works at
6 patients have reviewed Kimberly Quickel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Quickel.
