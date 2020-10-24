Kimberly Randolph, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Randolph, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from South Uni.
Midtown Medical Center and Spa6919 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 935-3221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kimberly is an amazing nurse practitioner! Always takes the time needed to address all my concerns. She is very devoted to my overall health and wellbeing and goes above and beyond to make sure I am doing my part to live a heathy life!
About Kimberly Randolph, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457788671
Education & Certifications
- South Uni
- South Univer
Kimberly Randolph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Randolph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Randolph speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Randolph.
